Regulators approve one-year electricity rate freeze, 4.1% gas increase for MGE customers

Madison Gas and Electric customers will pay 4.1% more for natural gas next year but see no change in electricity rates.

Over objections of the Sierra Club, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a one-year rate structure negotiated between the utility, consumer advocates and UW-Madison.

It’s expected to cost the average residential customer about $27 next year.

The Sierra Club objected to the settlement, which is said “locks in and expands” an existing rate structure with high fixed monthly charges that limit consumers’ control over their energy bills and penalizes those who use the least electricity.

The $19 MGE charges residential customers each month, regardless of how much electricity they use, is the second-highest among Wisconsin utilities.

While expressing differing views on the fixed charges, the commissioners declined to review them as part of the settlement.

“Quite frankly they are fighting decisions from 2012 and 2014,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak. “The time for making such claims has passed.”