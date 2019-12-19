Regulators approve 100MW solar farm, worry about land use as renewable footprint grows

Madison Gas and Electric and Wisconsin Public Service of Green Bay have been authorized to purchase half of those projects and have sought permission to purchase the other half.

And in April the Richmond County board approved a 49.9-megawatt solar farm just west of Spring Green in the town of Buena Vista.

While the four new solar farms represent a more than five-fold increase in Wisconsin’s solar energy capacity, it’s still only about 4% of the state’s fossil fuel capacity.

“The utilities have a long way to go in their stated policies of replacing the fossil generation.they own with non-CO2 emitting resources,” Vickerman said. “A long way to go.”

But there’s more to come in the year ahead, even as federal tax credits begin to sunset.

The PSC is considering an application for a 149-megawatt solar farm in Jefferson County and is expected to receive applications for projects in Wood and Kenosha counties that would account for another 349 megawatts.

Invenergy, the developer behind the Badger Hollow solar farm, is exploring two possible projects in Dane County.

And Alliant Energy earlier this year announced plans to build 1,000 megawatts of solar generation by the end of 2023.