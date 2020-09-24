Rain barrel and compost bin sale returns to Garver Feed Mill

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison’s annual compost bin and rain barrel sale will return next month after a one-year hiatus.

Tens of thousands of local households have participated in the program over the past 27 years, saving water, fuel and other resources and reducing stormwater runoff that contributes to water quality issues on Madison’s lakes.

Stacie Reece, Madison’s sustainability coordinator, said composting food scraps and yard clippings reduces waste and controls the release of methane, a powerful heat-trapping gas, while creating a nutrient-rich soil additive.

Reece said rain barrels, which catch stormwater from gutters that can be used to water gardens and lawns, will be an increasingly important adaptation strategy as extreme rainfalls become more common as a result of a warming climate.

This year’s sale, open to all, will be held Oct. 10 at the Garver Feed Mill with no-contact pickup options for pre-orders and experts on hand to answer questions.

Compost bins are available for $69.99, and 50- and 100-gallon rain barrel kits for $119.99 and $214.99, respectively, and can be pre-ordered by Oct. 2 from rainreserve.com/madison.

For more information visit go.madison.com/compost-sale.

