Q&A: COVID-19 provides a vast laboratory for UW climate researcher Brad Pierce

In Wisconsin, our biggest problems with ozone pollution are along the western part of Lake Michigan. That has to do with emissions from both the Chicago metropolitan area and the Milwaukee metropolitan area and those pollutants moving out over the lake then actually coming back on shore during lake breeze events. That tends to concentrate those pollutants and lead to pretty significant ozone production along the shore.

I can’t really comment on how it will impact things in the policy realm, but from a scientific perspective it will give us a set of data from satellite and some ground-based measurements. We’re working with the Wisconsin DNR to try and look at what the surface signature of this reduction in emissions is as well as the satellite signature. This will hopefully give us a better understanding of what part of overall emissions are associated with, in particular, automobile emissions. And hopefully it will give us a better understanding of what would happen if we were to impose additional controls on automobile emissions. What sort of an impact would we have on those ozone and aerosol precursors, and how would we be able to improve air quality with reductions in that particular sector of emissions.