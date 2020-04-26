Q&A: COVID-19 provides a vast laboratory for UW climate researcher Brad Pierce

For a lot of us, the unprecedented shut-down of the economy during the COVID-19 response has diminished our world. But while we’re pondering life within our four walls, scientists like Brad Pierce are looking outward.
For Pierce, a professor in UW-Madison’s Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department and director of the Space Science and Engineering Center, the world under COVID-19 restrictions is a vast laboratory. What happens to the air when people quit driving to work and industries scale back production?
In high-population areas in China and India, and more recently New York, nitrogen dioxide emissions have fallen by 30% or more as less is released from cars and factories. Nitrogen dioxide reacts with other chemicals in the air to form both aerosols and ozone. Both of these pollutants are harmful when inhaled due to effects on the respiratory system. Ozone is also a greenhouse gas that contributes to atmospheric heating. Nitrate aerosols scatter sunlight and lead to atmospheric cooling, so aerosols and ozone have different impacts on climate change.
Pierce wants to know what kinds of reductions are happening here. So he and an UW AOS graduate student, Jerrold Acdan, are combing through satellite data to determine what the shutdown is doing to the air.
“We’re hoping we’ll have comparisons for the Midwest fairly soon,” he said.
Pierce has only officially been with the university since 2018, but he got his Ph.D. here in 1988 and he’s been in Madison for 13 years working for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Before that he worked for NASA, using satellite data to understand the composition of the atmosphere.
Pierce spoke with the Cap Times about what we can learn from this unexpected opportunity to study what a drastic reduction in emissions might mean.
I’ve heard a few people comment lately on how clear the night skies have been since the shut-down began. Is it our imagination, or is the air cleaner?
I think it probably has more to do with the last two weeks of cold air coming down from Canada bringing clear skies. I wouldn’t necessarily attribute the twinkling stars to improved air quality. But you’ve seen images from some of the very polluted parts of the world like India and China where you can see improvements in visibility that have to do with reductions in emissions. We can’t really quantify changes in visibility from an aerosol perspective in Wisconsin or the Midwest right now.
We are just in the process now of trying to evaluate what the reductions are around the Midwest, and we’re using some data from a newer satellite from the European Space Agency to look at that data. We’re really looking at a period between March 15 and April 15, when the safer at home emergency order was in place, so we can compare it to last year.
What are the sources of the emissions that have been reduced?
There’s a number of different sources for the nitrogen dioxide emissions. Automobiles are a big one, also power plants, and industrial activities, any place where you’re doing high-temperature combustion. You think about the catalytic converters on your cars, those remove the majority of the nitrogen dioxide. They’ve actually been very effective at reducing emissions over the long term. But we’re seeing further reductions in those emissions because people are not using their cars for travel to and from work.
Does this provide a blueprint for climate change measures?
I think the more immediate impact is going to be an air-quality impact. These pollutants that are involved in adverse air quality have shorter lifetimes than climate gasses like CO2. The worldwide change in vehicle CO2 emissions will certainly be impacted by the pandemic, but because CO2 is such a long-lifetime gas you won’t see as direct an impact. Once CO2 been released into the atmosphere it stays there for a very long time, so the concentrations are fairly uniformly distributed.
So your work is almost entirely focused on nitrogen dioxide emissions from cars?
The most impact is on automobile traffic because people are telecommuting instead of driving. The emissions from power plants, the emissions from the long-haul trucking industry, which is doing its part to make sure that people are still getting supplies and food, those haven’t changed. What we are able to do with this work is we can look at the overall emissions that are associated with cars in particular and a reduction in industrial activity as well.
Nitrogen dioxide also contributes to ozone pollution, correct?
Ozone isn’t directly emitted from power plants or automobiles. It’s the result of chemical reactions that when exposed to sunlight produces ozone. Those are nitrogen dioxide, and volatile organic compounds like ethane and propane. It’s those precursors that lead to ozone production that are actually emitted, and then ozone forms when sunlight interacts with those chemicals.
So you’re looking at the reduction of pollutants that cause ozone, which causes respiratory problems. Is ozone particularly bad in the Midwest?
In Wisconsin, our biggest problems with ozone pollution are along the western part of Lake Michigan. That has to do with emissions from both the Chicago metropolitan area and the Milwaukee metropolitan area and those pollutants moving out over the lake then actually coming back on shore during lake breeze events. That tends to concentrate those pollutants and lead to pretty significant ozone production along the shore.
What kinds of policy and scientific implications do you envision from your work?
I can’t really comment on how it will impact things in the policy realm, but from a scientific perspective it will give us a set of data from satellite and some ground-based measurements. We’re working with the Wisconsin DNR to try and look at what the surface signature of this reduction in emissions is as well as the satellite signature. This will hopefully give us a better understanding of what part of overall emissions are associated with, in particular, automobile emissions. And hopefully it will give us a better understanding of what would happen if we were to impose additional controls on automobile emissions. What sort of an impact would we have on those ozone and aerosol precursors, and how would we be able to improve air quality with reductions in that particular sector of emissions.
