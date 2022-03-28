Punctured fuel tank on semi results in 'significant' diesel spill on East Side, authorities say

An accidentally punctured fuel tank on a semi-tractor trailer resulted a “significant” diesel fuel spill Saturday afternoon on the East Side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

The department’s Hazardous Incident Team and other agencies responded to the fuel spill in the 3700 block of Commercial Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The semi was parked on the street and also near a sewer drain. The semi driver attempted to protect the sewer drain by placing cab seat cushions in front of it, but that had little impact and 150 to 170 gallons of fuel were estimated to have gone into the sewer, Schuster said.

Firefighters put down Oil Dry to create a dike in front of the sewer drain, and placed a catch basin beneath the fuel tank that capture another 10 to 15 gallons of fuel, Schuster said.

The Madison Engineering Division and Madison Water Utility responded to determine the sewer drainage routes, identify where the fuel had traveled in the sewer system, and begin remediation efforts. City officials notified the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources of their findings, and a private cleanup company also was asked to respond, Schuster said.

