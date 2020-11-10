PSC seeking applications for $7M in energy innovation grants

Businesses, schools, governments and other organizations in Wisconsin are being encouraged to apply for $7 million in state funding for energy related projects.
The Public Service Commission will award grants this spring for projects that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of clean energy or alternative transportation technologies, or increase energy resilience.
The commission created the grant program in 2017 using $23.4 million from a revolving loan program originally funded by the 2009 federal recovery act.
The goal was to support innovative energy technologies that could serve as models for emerging trends while supporting organizations that traditionally face barriers to clean energy adoption or are disproportionately impacted by negative effects of fossil fuels and inefficient energy systems.
“Too many of our local businesses, governments, and organizations lack the financial resources to turn their innovative energy solutions into reality,” PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said in a statement. “As we have seen in the past, when we invest in energy innovation, Wisconsin residents benefit the most, whether through paying less in taxes, creating jobs or benefitting from cleaner energy.”
Valcq said innovation in energy use will be key to meeting Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of producing carbon-free electricity by 2050.
Grants are available for manufacturers, hospitals and nonprofit organizations as well as schools, public utilities, municipal and tribal governments.
In 2018 the commission received 100 requests for grants totaling more than $31 million and ultimately awarded $4.9 million to 31 projects, including Dane County’s effort to use landfill gas for transportation fuel, Madison’s purchase of electric vehicles and comprehensive energy planning for Fitchburg, Middleton, Monona, Sun Prairie, Marshall, Waunakee, and Stoughton.
The commission voted this spring to allocate $7 million for the second round of grants.
The PSC will host a webinar on Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. to provide more information on the grant program. Application instructions are available at the Office of Energy Innovation.
