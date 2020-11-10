PSC seeking applications for $7M in energy innovation grants

Businesses, schools, governments and other organizations in Wisconsin are being encouraged to apply for $7 million in state funding for energy related projects.

The Public Service Commission will award grants this spring for projects that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of clean energy or alternative transportation technologies, or increase energy resilience.

The commission created the grant program in 2017 using $23.4 million from a revolving loan program originally funded by the 2009 federal recovery act.

The goal was to support innovative energy technologies that could serve as models for emerging trends while supporting organizations that traditionally face barriers to clean energy adoption or are disproportionately impacted by negative effects of fossil fuels and inefficient energy systems.

“Too many of our local businesses, governments, and organizations lack the financial resources to turn their innovative energy solutions into reality,” PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said in a statement. “As we have seen in the past, when we invest in energy innovation, Wisconsin residents benefit the most, whether through paying less in taxes, creating jobs or benefitting from cleaner energy.”