PSC denies request to block Green County wind farm

Wisconsin regulators voted Thursday to deny a request from some Green County residents to stop construction of a controversial wind farm near Monroe.

The 65-megawatt Sugar River Wind project proposed by EDF Renewables would consist of 24 turbines in the town of Jefferson near the Illinois border.

A group of 56 people who live or own property within the 5,870-acre project area but don’t have leases with the developer appealed the county’s approval, arguing that the county continued to gather information even after declaring the application complete and holding a public hearing.

The petitioners argue that deprived them of their due process by not giving them an opportunity to review and comment on that new information at the public hearing.

The county said it did “everything it was supposed to and more,” including adopting a wind siting ordinance, which by law cannot be more restrictive than state standards, and retaining an engineer with experience in wind energy development to review the application.

It argued nothing in state law prohibits gathering additional information.