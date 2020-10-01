PSC approves expansion of MGE solar program, 20-megawatt farm in Fitchburg

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Projects built under the program do not affect rates for non-participating customers.

“These self-selected customers are willing to pay for these resources,” said Commissioner Tyler Huebner. “This is a way to allow the utility to build new resources while holding down costs for non-participating customers.”

PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Ellen Nowak said they were initially skeptical of renewable energy riders but agreed the MGE program protects ratepayers.

Valcq noted that state agencies are buying the power in an effort to meet Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of eliminating carbon emissions, which she called “a perfect example of us as a state doing what we are asking others to do.”

The expansion will allow for the O’Brien project and leave room for almost 20 additional megawatts of new generation, which would account for about 10% of MGE’s peak demand.

Commissioners agreed there was pent-up demand to justify the expansion but said additional analysis will be needed as such programs continue to grow.

“We have to start to look at the addition of non-dispatchable resources -- what does that mean for other resources,” Nowak said. “Are we displacing them?”