PSC approves 200MW Kenosha County solar farm with possible battery storage

Invenergy has proposed including a 50-megawatt battery storage system, which would be larger than any battery currently deployed on the nation’s electricity grid, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

The commission granted conditional approval for the concept but asked the developer to provide engineering plans for review before proceeding with construction.

“It’s difficult for us to say OK if we don’t know what it’s going to look like,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak. “The concept I am 100% behind.”

The project is the fifth solar plant approved by the PSC, which must sign off on any plant larger than 100 megawatts. The first, a 150-megawatt plant owned by MGE and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., began operating last month in Manitowoc County.

Paris Solar received widespread public support, including a letter from the American Lung Association, Wisconsin Asthma Coalition and more than a dozen health care providers who called it “an essential step forward” in the transition from fossil fuels.