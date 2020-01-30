PSC approves 149-megawatt solar farm in Jefferson County

Wisconsin regulators unanimously approved construction Thursday of a 149-megawatt solar farm in Jefferson County to produce energy for Dairyland Power Cooperative.

Badger State Solar is the fifth large-scale solar farm authorized since April. Once completed, the new facilities will have a combined capacity of 750 megawatts, roughly six times the current total solar capacity.

Ranger Power plans to build and operate the solar farm on about 1,200 acres of land in the towns of Oakland and Jefferson, about 25 miles southeast of Madison. La Crosse-based Dairyland has a contract to purchase the power.

Local and state elected officials weighed in to support the project, as did Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which touted the private investment of more than $100 million and the revenue it will bring to local landowners and governments.

“Utility-scale solar now competes head-to-head with other options and Wisconsin is well-positioned to benefit,” said Lane Ruhland, director of environment and energy policy for the state’s main business lobbying group.

Dairyland CEO Barbara Nick is secretary of WMC’s board of directors.