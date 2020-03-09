Protecting the prairie: UW Arboretum begins final phase of decade-long stormwater management

And while deepening the pond might create a better trap for phosphorus, it will reduce its ability to remove nitrogen, which she believes is a greater threat to the prairie.

“Curtis Pond is a virtue. It’s human-made, but it’s not offending anybody,” Zedler said. “The dogma is we’ve got to worry about phosphorus. That’s not true for Curtis Prairie.”

Zedler favors a more holistic approach, which would involve keeping nutrients out of the stormwater to begin with, and questions the ecological value of the work.

“The whole system is based on accounting and not science,” she said. “Either the city’s got money to throw around for no good purpose or there’s some mandate.”

Liebl said the pond is at risk of failure, which would devastate the prairie downstream. Despite the ecological concerns, he said the committee decided to live with decisions made in the 1970s.

“The work that’s been done ... is going to provide the best water quality that can be expected from urban runoff,” he said. “In terms of the volume, we’re still relying on efforts up in the watershed by the city to try and retain as much water as possible.”

Historic claim