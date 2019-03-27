Drivers may soon see smoke wafting across the Beltline between Todd Drive and Seminole Highway, but it's not an emergency.
Prescribed burns have started in the UW Arboretum along the Beltline, with more planned in the Lakeshore Nature Preserve on the UW-Madison campus along Lake Mendota.
The fires started Tuesday and could be set through May, then again in the fall, according to the university.
The fires are set under strict guidelines, taking into account temperature, wind speed and direction, relative humidity and fuel conditions.
"Before and after each burn, the fire manager checks that all current and expected parameters are within prescribed ranges to conduct a safe fire, have good smoke lift, and meet land care goals," the university said in a statement.
Prescribed burns are needed to keep invasive species under control and also to get rid of old and dry plant materials to reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.
Certain types of growth, such as native prairies, oak savannas and oak woodlands, have evolved to rely on fire for regeneration, so prescribed burns do just that.
Visitors will still be allowed at both the Arboretum and the Nature Preserve during the burns, but they're asked not to use trails that are closed for a fire and to keep a safe distance from smoke, flame and heat.