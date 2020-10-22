Power line opponents uncover texts between regulator and the utility he later sought to lead

In text exchanges from March 2020, Rude tells Huebsch he asked Dairyland’s board chair to ask an external search firm to “pay attention” to his application for the CEO job.

Rude later asked Huebsch to advise the utility on a proposal to modify plans for the natural gas plant that Huebsch had voted to approve in his final days on the commission.

A former Republican state senator from La Crosse, Rude served alongside Huebsch in the Legislature in the late 1990s when Huebsch was an Assembly representative from West Salem.

The records also include minutes of meetings that Huebsch attended as an advisor to MISO, the nonprofit utility that controls the power grid and which worked with ATC to gain approval of the line, as well as invitations to dinners with MISO’s executive director.

Power line opponents say topics covered in those meetings overlap with issues in the Cardinal-Hickory Creek decision. Commissioners are not allowed to discuss pending issues or receive information outside of the official record.

“The relevant legal standard is an objective appearance of bias,” said Brad Klein, an attorney for the land conservancy. “We’re not attempting to prove what was actually in the mind of Commissioner Huebsch or what he was motivated by.”