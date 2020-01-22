Policy board allows DNR to move ahead on regulating 'forever chemicals'

First developed around 1950 to create non-stick surfaces, PFAS compounds are sometimes called "forever chemicals" because their strong bonds prevent them from disintegrating in the environment.

The Department of Health has recommended some of the strictest groundwater standards in the nation for PFOA and PFOS, though environmental groups want the agency to regulate all fluorinated chemicals as a class.

While most of the more than 4,000 compounds in use have yet to be tested, experts believe studies will eventually show that most -- if not all -- PFAS compounds are harmful, said Maria Powell, executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization.

The DHS is currently reviewing possible health effects of another 20 PFAS and is expected to deliver recommendations by the end of this year, which Zellmer said could result in another round of rule making.

"The PFAS world is so rapidly evolving," Zellmer said. "There’s new information coming out weekly."

While it could make sense to set similar standards for some PFAS, Zellmer noted that the safe amount of one chemical might be different from another.