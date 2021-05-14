Point Beach operators to present plans to comply with 2004 safety regulations

The operator of Wisconsin’s Point Beach nuclear power plant will present plans next week for ensuring they can cool the reactors in the event of a major accident.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 2004 ordered operators of pressurized water reactors like those at Point Beach to address a potential problem with backup systems that recirculate water in the event of a major failure of the regular cooling system.

The letter was issued in response to several events in the early 1990s in which plant operators reported debris clogging strainers on pumps that pull water from the bottom of the reactor pools.

“The challenge we’re looking at is in case of a large pipe break there’s not only water at the bottom of the reactor but also debris, including pipe insulation,” said NRC spokeswoman Viktoria Mitlyng. “That can block the strainers.”

The NRC allowed plants to continue operation while working on the problem. The agency later discovered other potential problems such as chemical reactions that required additional testing and design modifications.