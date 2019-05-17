Proponents of a less centralized electric system envision a future in which residents, businesses and communities own and operate solar panels augmented with batteries and other generators hooked together in microgrids.
So what exactly is a microgrid?
It’s a self-contained electric system that can seamlessly connect and disconnect from the main power grid, said Bob Lasseter, the UW-Wisconsin professor who coined the term back in the early 2000s.
Lasseter helped pioneer the technology after seeing a small natural-gas powered generator designed to capture waste heat that could be used for heating and cooling.
Moving generators closer to where power was needed, Lasseter realized, eliminated a lot of waste from the traditional system of remote power plants connected by long wires.
“I got really intrigued and started realizing that small energy sources … are actually going to have an impact,” he said.
Microgrid technology is expected to be a critical part of incorporating large amounts of solar electricity into the grid.
Generators, which produce electrical current by spinning around wires, set voltage and frequency, which engineers call “grid forming.” Most solar panels use inverters that are “grid following.”
“If the power goes out it just shuts down,” said Tom Jahns, professor of power electronics and electrical machines at UW-Madison.
Jahns uses a metaphor of master and slaves. The grid can handle a relatively small amount of grid-following resources; a system dominated by solar presents a new set of challenges.
“If you get into a situation where the slaves start to outnumber the masters -- the system gets more wobbly,” Jahns said. “You don’t have enough masters to keep all the slaves in line.”
Microgrids also make the system more resilient. When the power goes out, a microgrid automatically disconnects and continues operating as an “island.” Jahns said microgrids can also help get the larger grid back up and running.
The costs of microgrid controllers is still prohibitive for many applications, but the technology is becoming more commonplace. Navigant Research has identified more than 2,250 projects planned or installed as of the end of 2018.
One such project, built by Menasha-based Faith Technologies, has been running for the last year at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton.
On an overcast day in early May with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees, two fields of solar panels were kicking out a little more than twice what was needed to supply an 18,000-square-foot lodge, an educational center and a handful of outbuildings.
Most of the excess was being used to charge a 100-kilowatt Tesla battery, which also drew from a natural-gas fired microturbine that doubles as a heater. An extra 2.5 kilowatts was being fed into utility power lines, although the project is too large receive payment for excess generation.
“We’re very generous,” said Caramy Biederman, the project’s lead engineer.
With its combination of generation and storage -- there’s a fuel cell, powered with hydrogen that is produced with excess solar power, and a backup natural gas generator -- the grid is controlled by a central computer, which balances supply and demand in much the same way as the large grid.
The $3 million system, believed to be the first of its kind in Wisconsin, includes more generation than needed but it allows Faith to experiment with different configurations.
“We basically built several microgrids into one,” Biederman said.
For example, it might be more efficient to run the microturbine all-out and store the extra energy; or to use utility electricity at night when it’s cheaper and save the batteries for a cloudy afternoon.
Faith Technologies donated the system -- along with the new lodge -- to help Bubolz be more sustainable and as a way to demonstrate its microgrid systems for potential clients, usually commerical or industrial companies looking to cut energy costs.
Steve Nieland, the company’s director of energy solutions, said in most cases a microgrid system can pay for itself in 10 to 15 years.
“Microgrid technology and the grid really are things that work hand in hand together,” Nieland said. “We like to thing microgrid technology is going to help the grid and provide more resiliency while reducing that carbon footprint.”