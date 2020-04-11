Photos: See underwater treasures in Madison's lakes
Photos: See underwater treasures in Madison's lakes

Tamara Thomsen is a marine archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society and has documented hundreds of dives in the Yahara lakes. She agreed to share some of her photographs with Wisconsin State Journal readers as part of a series: The Yahara lakes | Giants among us. A member of the Women Diver’s Hall of Fame and prolific underwater photographer, Thomsen is co-author of “Our Four Lakes: Their Legends, Sites & Secrets.”

