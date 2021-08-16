PFOS contamination lands Lake Monona on impaired waters list

Madison’s Lake Monona, contaminated with hazardous “forever chemicals,” is among 92 lakes, rivers and streams added to Wisconsin’s list of polluted waters.
The Department of Natural Resources released a proposed list Monday of 743 “impaired” waters that cannot support safe fish consumption, recreation or healthy plant and animal populations.
Combined, the impaired waters represent about a fifth of Wisconsin’s surface waters, which include more than 17,000 lakes, 86,000 miles of streams and rivers and 650 miles of Great Lakes shoreline.
Over half the new listings are for waters with too much phosphorus, which can result from urban and farm runoff and causes algae to grow faster than ecosystems can handle. About a third of the new listings were for high levels of bacteria such as e coli.
The DNR is proposing to drop 22 bodies of water from the list, which must be updated every two years to comply with the federal Clean Water Act. The DNR is accepting comments on the proposed list through Oct. 1.
Waters on the list must have a restoration plan to improve habitat, recreation opportunities or make fish safe for consumption. The DNR says the majority of impaired waters are usable subject to water quality alerts and consumption advisories.
A water body can be listed for multiple contaminants.
Other Dane County additions to the list include Lake Mendota’s Gov. Nelson State Park beach, Lake Monona’s Schluter beach and Wingra Creek, which were added because of e coli.
High phosphorus levels resulted in the addition of Stewart Lake, Tiedeman’s Pond and new sections of Six Mile and Mud creeks.
Starkweather Creek, already listed because of metals, chloride and sediment, will now also be listed for PFOS and e coli.
Lake Monona and Starkweather Creek, along with the Biron and Petenwell flowages, are the state’s first inland bodies listed for PFOS contamination. Sections of the Mississippi River between Pepin and La Crosse counties were listed in 2008 for PFOS contamination.
State officials have warned anglers to limit consumption of fish from all but two of the Yahara Chain of Lakes -- Wingra and Mendota -- because of elevated concentrations of PFOS, a man-made compound used linked to cancer, high cholesterol and decreased immunity.