PFOS contamination lands Lake Monona on impaired waters list

Waters on the list must have a restoration plan to improve habitat, recreation opportunities or make fish safe for consumption. The DNR says the majority of impaired waters are usable subject to water quality alerts and consumption advisories.

A water body can be listed for multiple contaminants.

Other Dane County additions to the list include Lake Mendota’s Gov. Nelson State Park beach, Lake Monona’s Schluter beach and Wingra Creek, which were added because of e coli.

High phosphorus levels resulted in the addition of Stewart Lake, Tiedeman’s Pond and new sections of Six Mile and Mud creeks.

Starkweather Creek, already listed because of metals, chloride and sediment, will now also be listed for PFOS and e coli.

Lake Monona and Starkweather Creek, along with the Biron and Petenwell flowages, are the state’s first inland bodies listed for PFOS contamination. Sections of the Mississippi River between Pepin and La Crosse counties were listed in 2008 for PFOS contamination.