PFAS: rules on firefighting foam mired in dispute over definitions

Doug Oitzinger, an alderman and former mayor of Marinette, said the law is unambiguous and was written intentionally to prevent foam being flushed down the sewer, as it was for years in Marinette, where dozens of wells have been contaminated and hundreds more are being tested.

“There is no ambiguity in the words ‘may not include flushing, draining, or otherwise releasing the foam into a storm or sanitary sewer.’ Those words mean zero PFAS foam,” Oitzinger wrote. “Treating the foam to any level above ‘zero’ and discharging it into the sanitary or storm sewers is a violation of the law. Arguing that some level above non-detect would satisfy Act 101 is simply turning the English language on its head.”

The Natural Resources Board is scheduled to discuss the modified rule at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

In notes included with the board’s agenda, Chairman Frederick Prehn noted the law does not “specify or require treatment of PFAS foam to ‘undetectable levels’” nor does it establish numeric limits for any PFAS compounds.

Prehn suggested eliminating any references to numeric standards or attempts to define foam and requiring less stringent treatment methods.