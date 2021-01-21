PFAS found in all Madison Lakes; DNR testing fish before issuing consumption warning

The Department of Natural Resources has found hazardous forever chemicals in the Yahara River and all five of Madison’s lakes, though officials have yet to issue any new fish consumption warnings.

Because those lakes are not sources of drinking water, the primary concern is how those chemicals, known as PFAS, are accumulating in fish, said Adrian Stocks, the DNR’s water quality program director.

The DNR has collected fish from the Yahara lakes for testing; Stocks said results should be available sometime this winter or spring.

Without that data, Stocks declined to speculate on whether it’s safe to eat fish from those waters, though he said if people are concerned they can follow consumption advice issued last year for fish from Lake Monona.

The Department of Health Services recommends eating carp, largemouth bass, walleye and perch from that lake no more than once a month, while it is safe to eat bluegill once a week.

The highest concentrations were found in Lake Monona and the lakes downstream. The lowest concentrations were found in Lake Wingra and Lake Mendota.

