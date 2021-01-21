PFAS found in all Madison Lakes; DNR testing fish before issuing consumption warning

The Department of Natural Resources has found hazardous forever chemicals in the Yahara River and all five of Madison’s lakes, though officials have yet to issue any new fish consumption warnings.
Because those lakes are not sources of drinking water, the primary concern is how those chemicals, known as PFAS, are accumulating in fish, said Adrian Stocks, the DNR’s water quality program director.
The DNR has collected fish from the Yahara lakes for testing; Stocks said results should be available sometime this winter or spring.
Without that data, Stocks declined to speculate on whether it’s safe to eat fish from those waters, though he said if people are concerned they can follow consumption advice issued last year for fish from Lake Monona.
The Department of Health Services recommends eating carp, largemouth bass, walleye and perch from that lake no more than once a month, while it is safe to eat bluegill once a week.
The highest concentrations were found in Lake Monona and the lakes downstream. The lowest concentrations were found in Lake Wingra and Lake Mendota.
Stocks said the data suggest most PFAS are coming from Madison, where the DNR has ordered the city, county and National Guard to clean up former firefighter training areas around the Dane County Regional Airport and Truax Field.
“We know of Starkweather (Creek) and the airport being the source,” Stocks said. “This sort of confirms that.”
The DNR collected samples taken last year and tested for 36 PFAS compounds.
Lake Mendota was found to have values below 1.0 parts per trillion (ppt) for two compounds, PFOS and PFOA, that have been linked to cancer, liver disease and thyroid problems and may interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines.
Concentrations of those compounds in other lakes ranged from 11.5 ppt on Lake Monona to 8.5 ppt on Lake Kegonsa.
There are no current federal or state water quality standards for PFAS, though the DNR is in the process of developing them. Michigan has set surface water standards of 11 to 12 ppt for PFOS, the compound most likely to build up in fish.
Earlier this month the DNR issued a PFAS consumption warning for smelt from Lake Superior. The only other such advisories are for Lake Monona and pools 3 through 6 of the Mississippi River.