Parisi urges telecommuting as 'once in a generation' opportunity to combat climate change

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has a special request as thousands of workers head back to the office this week, some for the first time in more than a year: Stay home if you can.

With the last in a long string of public health orders set to expire Wednesday, Parisi is encouraging local businesses to continue allowing employees to work from home -- not out of fear of infection but as a way to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and fight climate change.

Last year marked the steepest decline in greenhouse gas emissions since World War II, according to the International Energy Agency, which says a worldwide drop in vehicle traffic accounted for about half of the 200 million-metric-ton reduction.

But the agency also noted that monthly emissions began to rise in May 2020 and by December had again exceeded 2019 levels.

Parisi said the temporary changes made to adapt to the pandemic can be a template for a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to combat climate change with little sacrifice.