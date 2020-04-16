Pandemic to delay one of Wisconsin's first large-scale solar farms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar farms has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric notified regulators Monday that the first phase of Badger Hollow -- a 300-megawatt solar farm in Iowa County -- will not be completed until April 2021, four months later than originally planned.

The project, which will be one of the largest solar farms in the nation, is expected to draw about 200 workers from across the country. The utilities say that won’t be possible with current business and travel restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus. In addition, they say there may not be enough housing and other resources to support the workers right now.

The utilities expect the project cost will not exceed the $389.7 million approved last year by the PSC. The budget includes the 150-megawatt Two Creeks solar farm, which is under construction between Manitowoc and Kewaunee and scheduled to come online in December.

Spokespeople for WPS and the Two Creeks developer said that project has not been delayed by the health emergency.