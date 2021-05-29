Owners look to sell shuttered Kewaunee nuclear plant to speed decommissioning

The spent fuel was transferred to dry casks in 2017, but Dominion planned to leave the plant intact until 2069, according to NRC documents.

“This deal certainly has benefits for everybody involved,” said Dominion spokesman Ken Holt. “That land will be available much sooner than it would have been if we had maintained ownership.”

Holt said the company will continue to employ about 50 plant workers under contract with EnergySolutions.

Waste spilled

A subsidiary of Rockwell Holdco Inc., EnergySolutions specializes in radioactive waste management and is currently decommissioning nuclear power plants in California, Illinois, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

Dairyland Power Cooperative contracted with EnergySolutions in 2016 to decommission the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor, a 50-megawatt demonstrator plant that operated from 1967 to 1987 in Genoa.

The site has been cleared, though NRC has not signed off on the decommissioning. Dairyland expects to take back possession of the site this fall.