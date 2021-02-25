Outdoor recreation surged during pandemic, but will funding follow?

“Once you have that knowledge you’re going to retain it,” he said.

Jenkins said since the pandemic he’s ventured out onto the state trail system and hopes to keep up his cycling habit in the coming years.

“I exercise outdoors an awful lot more,” he said. “I think it’s been a real improvement in that way.”

Bottom dollars

Despite its residents’ love of the outdoors, Wisconsin spends relatively little on parks.

According to Census Bureau data from 2017, Wisconsin ranks in the bottom half of all states when it comes to overall funding for parks and recreation and second to last — ahead of only Alabama — in per-capita state spending.

More recent data from the National Association of State Park Directors show Wisconsin spends about $135 per acre to operate its state parks, below the national average of $154, and capital spending on state parks is only about 57% of the national average.

With more than three park visits for every resident, that works out to just $1.20 per visitor, the second-lowest among all states.