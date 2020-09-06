Opponents of bus barn at Oscar Mayer redevelopment site call for environmental review

An unlikely coalition opposed to housing a bus garage at the former Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s North Side has accused the city and federal authorities of subverting the environmental review process.
Dolores Kester is a retired attorney. Maria Powell runs an environmental justice organization. Chet Hermanson is an auto mechanic who once worked at the food plant.
Each has called on the federal government to require a full review of the environmental impacts of the city’s plan to use part of the former industrial site as a Metro Transit facility.
The city, which recently approved plans to guide up to $300 million in redevelopment around the 72-acre Oscar Mayer campus, wants to buy about 15 acres of the property, including two buildings, to relieve the aging and overcrowded garage on South Ingersoll Street on the Near East Side.
As a condition of a $7 million Federal Transit Administration grant awarded in 2019, the city would normally be required to complete detailed studies of the potential environmental impacts to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.
But the FTA granted the city what’s known as a categorical exclusion, relieving it of those requirements. The agency determined the project met the criteria for “maintenance, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of facilities that occupy substantially the same geographic footprint and do not result in a change in functional use.”
In separate letters to the transit authority, Kester, Powell and Hermanson objected to the exclusion, citing new concerns about contamination at the site, flaws in the city’s application, and the federal agency’s failure to follow its own guidelines.
“Their analysis was a total sham,” Powell said.
Hermanson fears the plans will harm local businesses like the one he started in 1968. Now run by his son, Chet’s Car Care has sat across from the plant for three decades.
Hermanson said his main concern is traffic, already a problem on Aberg Avenue.
“That fire hydrant has been busted down three times,” he said, watching westbound cars merge into a single lane as they exit the interchange with Packers Avenue. “They’re all doing 35 or 40.”
Hermanson said with the addition of roundabouts, as called for in the Oscar Mayer area redevelopment plan, there will be almost no breaks in traffic.
“We’ll never get out,” Hermanson said. “It’s gonna kill business places on this side of town.”
Other concerns
Powell, who is the executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, notes that the recently approved redevelopment plan calls for low- and moderate-income housing to be built near the site, which is contaminated with toxic chemicals and would expose neighbors to exhaust from hundreds of diesel buses each day.
“There’s contamination there,” she said. “It’s creating more exposure to vulnerable people.”
Kester argues the FTA improperly applied the exemption.
“If the transit center’s function is changed by converting it into a bus maintenance facility, then it would not qualify,” Kester wrote.
Kester, who previously commissioned an independent report on contamination at the site, points out the city is purchasing the property and repurposing the buildings, neither of which are covered under the terms of the exemption, and that the construction “will almost certainly unearth toxic vapors and other chemical contamination underneath” the plant.
She also notes that the FTA’s guidance says facilities undergoing rehabilitation would have been subject to NEPA review when they were originally built. However, construction of the buildings in question started in the 1960s, before NEPA was enacted, and were not built as part of a federal project.
Community neglected?
Powell said the city’s application for the exemption was “highly inadequate and problematic” and ignored or discounted “significant environmental impacts.” She also contends the city’s community outreach efforts were inadequate and misleadingly portrayed in the application.
Hermanson gathered signatures from 11 nearby business owners for a letter raising concerns about the contamination as well as the city’s public engagement process. He said the bus barn project was never discussed as part of the Oscar Mayer redevelopment plan process.
“In fact, during that process, the public was repeatedly told that the Oscar Mayer Metro satellite facility planning process would be separate,” Hermanson wrote. “This NEVER happened.”
The city’s side
Tom Lynch, the city’s director of transportation, said the city agrees with the FTA’s finding that the $12 million project does not require an environmental review. The FTA did not respond to questions about the exemption or whether the agency would reconsider.
The city maintains the Oscar Mayer site is the cheapest of the five studied — even with remediation costs — and has hired an environmental attorney to craft a purchase agreement that includes financial protections for cleanup.
“We believe that the city and Metro Transit will be a responsible and publicly accountable partner in addressing the environmental concerns at Oscar Mayer,” Lynch said. “Additionally, use of the site will help Metro Transit serve more people and move toward the electrification of its fleet.”
Links to disease
Critics of the plan have questioned whether it’s prudent for the city to buy the property without knowing the full extent of environmental contamination.
Site investigations conducted for the current owners revealed soil and groundwater contaminated with trichloroethylene, a volatile organic compound known as TCE that has been linked to kidney and liver disease, as well as cancer.
Based on a preliminary study, the city last year put out a request for proposals seeking an environmental contractor to take soil and groundwater samples, but that effort was scrapped because of a legal agreement between the current owners and Oscar Mayer parent company Kraft Heinz that prohibits any additional testing until the city agrees to buy the property.
“We do not want the Metro facility at O.M. Station and believe that the city of Madison Metro is being careless with our future as it accepts the unusual terms for purchase to do no Phase II study prior to purchasing this highly toxic land,” Hermanson wrote.
Abbas satisfied
Ald. Syed Abbas, who represents the 12th District around the plant, has voiced concerns about the city’s liability and the potential for contamination to migrate from the site into neighboring areas.
But Abbas said officials have assured him the city will be protected by the purchase agreement and will make sure the site is remediated.
“I still have the concerns, but I think the city is going in the right direction,” Abbas said.
Kester said she shares concerns about the contamination and the additional traffic, but as a former attorney she is bothered by what she considers a “flawed process.”
“They had all these hearings for the plan and every time the bus barn came up they said you can’t tell us anything about that. That’s off-limits,” Kester said. “They didn’t handle it fairly, they didn’t handle it properly and they should go back and fix their mistakes.”
