Opponents of bus barn at Oscar Mayer redevelopment site call for environmental review

Powell said the city’s application for the exemption was “highly inadequate and problematic” and ignored or discounted “significant environmental impacts.” She also contends the city’s community outreach efforts were inadequate and misleadingly portrayed in the application.

Hermanson gathered signatures from 11 nearby business owners for a letter raising concerns about the contamination as well as the city’s public engagement process. He said the bus barn project was never discussed as part of the Oscar Mayer redevelopment plan process.

“In fact, during that process, the public was repeatedly told that the Oscar Mayer Metro satellite facility planning process would be separate,” Hermanson wrote. “This NEVER happened.”

The city’s side

Tom Lynch, the city’s director of transportation, said the city agrees with the FTA’s finding that the $12 million project does not require an environmental review. The FTA did not respond to questions about the exemption or whether the agency would reconsider.

The city maintains the Oscar Mayer site is the cheapest of the five studied — even with remediation costs — and has hired an environmental attorney to craft a purchase agreement that includes financial protections for cleanup.