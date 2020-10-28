On split vote, natural resources board approves rule on PFAS foam treatment

On December 11, the Assembly Committee on Environment held an executive session to vote on Assembly Bill 323 relating to regulating fire fighting foam that contains certain PFAS contaminants. The bill passed 8-1 with a no vote from Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) who stated that, "the bill is…

Over the objections of industry groups, Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board has approved a temporary rule to restrict the use of hazardous firefighting foam that includes targets for evaluating the effectiveness of treatment.

The Natural Resources Board voted 5-2 Wednesday to adopt an emergency rule proposed by DNR staff that outlines steps testing facilities must take to contain and treat hazardous compounds known as PFAS and effectively prohibits them from discharging water with detectable amounts of the chemicals.

It was the agency’s second attempt to implement an ambiguous law that took effect Sept. 1. If approved by the Legislature, the emergency rule will remain in effect for three years or until a permanent rule is adopted, a process that’s expected to take another two years.

Passed late last year on a bipartisan vote, Act 101 restricts the use of foam containing compounds known as PFAS to emergency situations and testing facilities with “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”

It’s up to the DNR to define those terms, though the agency is also bound by a 2011 law that limits state agencies’ authority to things “explicitly permitted” by statute.