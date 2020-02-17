Noise concerns top list of more than 6,400 comments on F-35 study; Air Force to release final version this month

U.S. military officials have reviewed more than 6.400 public comments, most of them focused on noise, to its draft study of the environmental impacts of basing a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Madison’s Truax Field.

The National Guard Bureau says it is incorporating “as appropriate” all relevant comments into a final Environmental Impact Study that will guide the Air Force’s decision on whether to select the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing for the F-35 program.

Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews said the final EIS is on schedule to be published by the end of February. There will then be a 30-day waiting period before Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett can make a final basing decision.

The Air Force previously identified Madison as its preferred alternative to receive the next squadron of the $90 million jets, which would replace 32-year-old F-16s.

According to the Air Force, the National Guard Bureau received 6.419 comments on the 1,099-page draft EIS, which was released on Aug. 9.