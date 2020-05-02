'Nice to get outside': Visitors return to Devil's Lake State Park after weeks-long closure

'Staying safe is staying safe'

Shone Bagley, 44, of Waukesha, is a former Green Beret who hikes the Ice Age Trail four or five times a week to stay in shape. He uses several different parts of the trail, but his favorite access point is at Devil's Lake because of the steep uphill sections.

He believes the state should have closed the picnic areas at Devil's Lake and kept the trails open. But he didn't let the closure keep him inside and wasn't upset by the closure.

"It's understandable," he said. "I'm not mad at the governor. Staying safe is staying safe, you know?"

Stanley likes ice fishing in the winter and hiking in warmer weather. He said getting outside with his two young children in Baraboo was a challenge when Devils Lake was closed to the public.

"We've essentially been forced to walk the city streets," he said. "They closed all the basketball courts, which I thought was kind of goofy because you bring your own ball. So, there's been nowhere else to go."