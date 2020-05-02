'Nice to get outside': Visitors return to Devil's Lake State Park after weeks-long closure

Tyler Stanley's home in Baraboo is a 20-minute walk from Devil's Lake State Park, which he's visited about twice a week since childhood.
He was in the park frequently in the days leading up to April 10, when Gov. Tony Evers — citing overcrowding, littering, vandalism and limited cleaning supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic — ordered the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to close 40 state parks, forests and recreation areas.
Stanley, 30, said he didn't think the order was necessary and he was "kind of upset" when Devil's Lake closed to the public.
"It didn't seem like it was overflowing," he said. "Granted, I was mostly on the trails, but the trails were clean."
Devil's Lake was among 34 state parks and forests that reopened with special conditions on Friday as Evers eases off some restrictions related to the public health crisis. And Stanley was among the visitors who returned to the park on Saturday to revel in the springtime weather.
“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Evers said in a statement. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”
Normal day in the park
Devil's Lake State Park was mostly empty around 11 a.m. on Saturday, but a steady stream of cars slowly filled up the lower parking lot as the breezy, 70-degree day progressed. There was still plenty of elbow room for visitors as they walked their dogs, picnicked in the grass and lounged in low-slung hammocks. Sunbathers shrieked as they ventured into the still-chilly water.
The bathrooms were taped off, as was the visitor booth, but otherwise it appeared to be a normal day in the park. Only a handful of people wore masks.
A 77-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells who declined to provide his name said he wasn't worried about the lack of face coverings, and expressed skepticism that the quarantine measures were necessary to begin with.
"I'm not concerned, based on what I've been hearing," he said. "But sometimes you don't know what to believe."
'Staying safe is staying safe'
Shone Bagley, 44, of Waukesha, is a former Green Beret who hikes the Ice Age Trail four or five times a week to stay in shape. He uses several different parts of the trail, but his favorite access point is at Devil's Lake because of the steep uphill sections.
He believes the state should have closed the picnic areas at Devil's Lake and kept the trails open. But he didn't let the closure keep him inside and wasn't upset by the closure.
"It's understandable," he said. "I'm not mad at the governor. Staying safe is staying safe, you know?"
Stanley likes ice fishing in the winter and hiking in warmer weather. He said getting outside with his two young children in Baraboo was a challenge when Devils Lake was closed to the public.
"We've essentially been forced to walk the city streets," he said. "They closed all the basketball courts, which I thought was kind of goofy because you bring your own ball. So, there's been nowhere else to go."
Stanley said he takes the public health aspect of the COVID-19 outbreak seriously. He walked his dog, Scout, into the park along a railroad to keep his distance from other visitors, and was found enjoying some long-overdue sunshine on a park bench by himself. Since he's living with his mother and stepfather — both in their 60s — he's sensitive to the fact that older people are at higher risk of contracting the most serious form of the illness.
"I don't want to bring anything back," he said. "But it's that time of year. We've been all cooped up, and it's finally nice out again. It's just nice to get outside."
