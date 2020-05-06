New report shows high levels of PFAS in Madison airport runoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New test results show water draining from the Madison airport contains harmful PFAS compounds at thousands of times the concentrations considered safe by other states.

Various fluorinated compounds, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems, were found in water taken from 23 outfalls, which drain into Starkweather Creek, according to a report provided to the State Journal Wednesday.

Water from 12 of the outfalls had levels of one such compound, PFOS, which tends to accumulate in fish, exceeding the 12 parts per trillion limit set by Michigan, one of the few states to adopt PFAS standards for surface water.

One site had a PFOS concentration of 17,500 parts per trillion; another had a concentration of 2,220 ppt.

The report shows the chemicals at much higher concentrations and in areas that were not identified in tests conducted last year. The report notes that two of the areas with some of the highest contamination drain areas of the Wisconsin Air National Guard base, which has previously been identified as a source of PFAS.

According to the report, the county plans to begin testing a new treatment technology this month involving the use of booms at the outfall with the highest concentration.