New report shows high levels of PFAS in Madison airport runoff

New test results show water draining from the Madison airport contains harmful PFAS compounds at thousands of times the concentrations considered safe by other states.
Various fluorinated compounds, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems, were found in water taken from 23 outfalls, which drain into Starkweather Creek, according to a report provided to the State Journal Wednesday.
Water from 12 of the outfalls had levels of one such compound, PFOS, which tends to accumulate in fish, exceeding the 12 parts per trillion limit set by Michigan, one of the few states to adopt PFAS standards for surface water.
One site had a PFOS concentration of 17,500 parts per trillion; another had a concentration of 2,220 ppt.
The report shows the chemicals at much higher concentrations and in areas that were not identified in tests conducted last year. The report notes that two of the areas with some of the highest contamination drain areas of the Wisconsin Air National Guard base, which has previously been identified as a source of PFAS.
According to the report, the county plans to begin testing a new treatment technology this month involving the use of booms at the outfall with the highest concentration.
The county announced the findings in a news release that did not include specific test results. According to the release, both the cleanup and investigation have been interrupted by the COVID-19 health crisis, which also forced the cancellation of a public information meeting.
The county says it plans to hold an online meeting instead but has not provided a date.
In October, the DNR notified county officials they are responsible for discharging hazardous substances and ordered them to launch an investigation and cleanup plan after test results showed high levels of PFAS in water draining into Starkweather Creek.
Test results of samples collected last spring as part of a stormwater permit renewal process showed concentrations of one compound, PFOS, at more than 55 times the limit set by Michigan.
Subsequent tests have revealed high levels of PFAS in the creek, which empties into Lake Monona.
In January state health officials warned against eating certain fish from Lake Monona after the chemicals were found in fish.
Last month the county agreed to pay more than $6,000 in legal bills as part of a settlement with a group of environmental advocates who sued to get records of county leaders' communications about PFAS.
PFAS are a group of chemicals found in numerous products, including foam used to fight oil-based fires. Studies have shown two of these compounds, PFOA and PFOS, may increase people's risk of cancer and affect cholesterol levels, childhood behavior, the immune system and the ability to get pregnant.
There are no federal health standards, but the DNR is working to establish water standards for PFOA and PFOS.
The Department of Health Services has recommended a combined groundwater enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion for those two compounds but has not issued any guidance on surface water.
