More than three dozen western Wisconsin residents are suing subsidiaries of a frac sand mining company that spilled 10 million gallons of wastewater into the Trempealeau River last spring.
In four separate complaints filed Monday by the same attorney, neighbors of Hi-Crush mines in Whitehall and Blair allege ongoing air, water, noise and light pollution from the mines.
According to complaints filed in Trempealeau County Circuit Court, silica dust from the mines regularly blows onto their property, violating air quality standards, and their well water is undrinkable because of dangerous levels of arsenic and other particles.
Plaintiffs say they can’t open their windows and are subject to constant noise and light. According to the complaints, living near the mines has led to marital strife, anxiety, depression and high blood pressure.
Hi-Crush did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Attorney Tim Jacobson of La Crosse said he believes these to be the first such lawsuits against Wisconsin frac sand mines, although he represented clients who sought to block two proposed mines on the grounds that they would create similar nuisances.
The 40 plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and penalties stiff enough to “punish Hi-Crush and to deter it and others … from engaging in similar wrongdoing.”
Two of the cases name Hi-Crush Whitehall, where workers drained a 3-acre holding pond on May 21 after a bulldozer slid into the water, trapping the operator in the air-tight cab for more than two hours.
About 10 million gallons of water and mud spilled onto neighboring farmland and into a tributary of the Trempealeau River, causing elevated levels of heavy metals.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to monitor cleanup efforts but did not issue a fine for the spill.
The complaints allege the holding pond was “negligently constructed” but do not specify how.