Nearly 700 acres of Dane County cropland set aside for conservation, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 700 acres of annual cropland in Dane County will be converted into perennial cover to help reduce agricultural runoff, store more carbon in the landscape, and preserve the countryside's character, officials announced Thursday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

More than 40 landowners across 23 townships and 13 watersheds are participating in the second year of the Continuous Cover Program after county executive Joe Parisi doubled its funding in the 2020 budget to $1.5 million, according to a statement from the Dane County Land Conservation Division.

“We are happy to have farmers in our community use the Continuous Cover Program as an opportunity to make ends meet during this time of economic hardship and preserve the character of their land,” Parisi said. “Through this effort, small family farms and rural property owners will be able to make their land less vulnerable to flooding and protect their land for conservation efforts in the face of expanding development pressures.”

Through the program, cropland is converted into a perennial cool-season grass mix, native prairie mix, or grazing mix. The cover must be maintained through mowing, burning and reseeding for a 15-year contract period.