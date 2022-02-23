Natural Resources Board kills PFAS groundwater regulations, adopts higher drinking water standard

Conservatives on Wisconsin’s natural resources board have killed the state’s first efforts to regulate toxic “forever chemicals” in the drinking water source for one in four residents.

In the face of widespread public support, the Natural Resources Board voted 3-3 with one abstention Wednesday to reject rules to limit certain fluorinated compounds known as PFAS to a list of regulated chemicals in groundwater .

The board was still debating Wednesday afternoon on companion standards to limit PFAS in lakes, rivers and streams.

The vote scraps two and a half years of work by the Department of Natural Resources to set standards for contaminants found in private wells and public drinking water systems across the state, including Madison.

The synthetic chemicals, which do not break down naturally, have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease and have been shown to make vaccines less effective.

After heated debate, members appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker sided with industry lobbyists who questioned both the science put forward by state health officials and the DNR’s economic impact estimates.

“There’s been a lot of negativity toward chemicals -- they’re bad -- spoken here today,” said Bill Bruins. “If we pass this rule it’s like biting the hand that feeds us.”

Terry Hillgenberg, who abstained without explanation, said he talked to a well driller who told him the DNR’s estimate was too low, prompting sharp rebuke from DNR Secretary Preston Cole.

“You’re not going to take us on and say you believe it to be true because you talked to a guy,” Cole said. “Listen to yourself.”

Board member Fred Prehn said he didn’t believe the proposed groundwater rule met statutory requirements.

“I’m a rules follower,” said Prehn, who has refused to step down since his term ended in May as Republicans in the Senate have denied a confirmation hearing for Gov. Tony Evers’ nominee to replace him.

Chair Greg Kazmierski tried unsuccessfully to amend the proposed groundwater standard to the Environmental Protection Agency’s existing health advisory, which is 3.5 times higher than the DNR’s proposed standard.

“I don’t want to be COVIDed,” he said, citing geographic variances in health guidelines. “When I come to the ‘people’s republic of Madison’ I have to wear a mask. I don’t have trust in the DHS.”

But the board later voted 6-1 to reject the DNR’s proposed 20 parts per trillion standard for public drinking water supplies and instead adopt the EPA’s 70 ppt health guideline. That rule will now require approval by Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Recently released EPA documents show negative health effects can occur at just 1 ppt.

The board received dozens of public comments in support of the standards and heard pleas from local leaders in cities with contaminated water supplies.

Peshtigo town chair Cindy Boyle broke down in tears as she described her community’s plight and her own battle with cancer.

“For four and a half years I have been fighting every single day to set PFOA/PFOS standards,” Boyle said. “I’m not embarrassed. I’m exhausted. I’m pissed off. Our community needs and deserves protection.”

Lee Donahue, a supervisor in the La Crosse County town of Campbell, described how residents unknowingly drank contaminated well water for years.

“It’s like a ticking time bomb,” Donahue said. “You know it’s in your body and you can’t get it out. You seek a safe drinking water source and you pray for standards.”

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, who earlier this month revealed that all six of the city’s wells are above the proposed health standard, said the lack of state regulations has left local governments in “the worst form of regulatory limbo.”

“The public trust is shattered,” she said. “Municipalities can’t shoulder the burdens of doing the right thing by ourselves. Please don’t punt.”

Prehn, a Wausau dentist, accused Rosenberg of creating “hysteria and psychosis.”

“The bottom line is it’s a forever chemical and you’re never going to remove all of it,” he said. “You want an instant fix to a problem that’s been around for generations.”

Developed over the past two years with input from industry and environmental groups as well as hundreds of concerned citizens, the proposed rules targeted just two of the most extensively studied compounds, PFOS and PFOA.

If approved by the Legislature, the new rules would have enabled the DNR to force polluters to clean up spills or face fines if concentrations exceed the standards. The proposed groundwater rule also included new or adjusted standards for 20 additional contaminants, including hexavalent chromium.

All told, the DNR estimated it would have cost the state’s businesses and local governments about $6 million per year to comply with the new regulations, while Wisconsin residents could save hundreds of millions of dollars each year in avoided healthcare costs associated with low birth weight and high blood pressure attributed to PFAS.

The proposed drinking water standards are similar to those adopted by Illinois but less restrictive than those in Minnesota and Michigan, which have also adopted surface water standards.

Scott Manley, a lobbyist for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, argued the rules are unlawful because the DNR underestimated the costs of compliance and state law prohibits combined standards for more than one substance.

Manley contended the state cannot exceed the EPA’s existing health recommendation, which is 3.5 times higher than those recommended by state health officials.

Other industry representatives urged the board to delay regulation until the Environmental Protection Agency establishes federal standards, which they warned will likely be more stringent than the DNR’s.

The EPA in January decided to establish federal drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS, though such regulations would not be in place until 2026.

“We’re comparing human health with corporate profits,” said Peshtigo supervisor Kayla Furton. “If corporate profits were removed from this equation there would be no opposition.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.