Natural Resources Board green lights rules on fluorinated firefighting foam

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board has given the agency approval to begin drafting rules to restrict the use of firefighting foam containing hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.

The Natural Resources Board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve parameters for an emergency rule that will determine, among other things, how and where fluorinated foam can be tested and disposed of.

The DNR is required to craft the rules under legislation passed last year restricting the use of fluorinated foam to emergency situations and testing facilities that the DNR determines to have “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”

The law requires the DNR to adopt emergency rules by Sept. 7 that will remain in effect for three years or until the DNR can adopt permanent rules, a process that typically takes about 2.5 years.

The DNR estimates compliance with the new rule could cost up to $5 million a year.

The State Fire Chiefs Association has said it supports the new law but is concerned about the cost of disposal, which it said can cost $50 per gallon.