Natural Resources Board approves work on manure regulations to protect drinking water

“We have to be sensitive about how we approach (this),” Bruins said. “There’s that angst in the ag community about the unknown.”

DNR Secretary Preston Cole agreed to keep the board apprised of the process, which he said has successfully addressed other pollutants such as Atrazine and PCBs.

“It will be eyes wide open as far as transparency and openness,” Cole said. “We’ve done it before. It will be a long, difficult road. This board is appointed to deal with some of the most troubling issues.”

The DNR’s current rules, adopted in 2002 and twice revised, contain statewide “performance standards” -- regulations on the use of manure and fertilizer designed to meet surface and groundwater standards.

The agency will now be able to draft targeted standards that would go above and beyond the statewide regulations in sensitive areas where thin topsoil layers or porous bedrock leave groundwater vulnerable to contamination.

The targeted standards are modeled on restrictions adopted last year for 15 northeastern counties that were designed to keep biological pathogens, such as e-coli, out of well water.