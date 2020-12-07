National Guard sued over environmental review of F-35 projects at Truax Field

A group opposed to basing F-35 fighter jets in Madison is suing the National Guard over its environmental review of construction to prepare Truax Field to host the new planes.

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin claims the National Guard Bureau violated federal environmental law by “failing to adequately study and disclose” the effects of 27 projects expected to begin early next year.

The Air Force earlier this year selected the 115th Fighter Wing as one of two units to get the next batch of the $90 million F-35s, which will replace the current fleet of 33-year-old F-16s. The first planes are scheduled to arrive in 2023.

Safe Skies Clean Water is asking the court to block construction and require the guard to complete a full review of the projects, which include a flight simulator building and aircraft shelters and are expected to cost up to $60 million.