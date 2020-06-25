National Guard says F-16s circled Madison airport after warning light malfunction; jet landed safely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two F-16 fighter jets circled the Madison airport at low altitude Tuesday after a faulty warning light led a Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot to cancel his planned mission.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the pilot landed safely after a caution light went on during a routine flight from Truax Field.

The pilot did not declare an in-flight emergency but decided to land “out of an abundance of caution,” said Capt. Leslie Westmont, a spokeswoman for the 115th Fighter Wing.

Westmont said the pilot circled the airport to burn off excess fuel in order to land safely. A second pilot followed the plane through the landing.

Westmont said a subsequent check found no other problems with the jet.

“It was just the light. The light came on and then went off,” she said. “He decided to come back and make sure there was nothing wrong.”

Westmont said there have been no other changes to the Fighter Wing’s operations, which typically involve jets taking off from Truax in the morning and again in the afternoon for training exercises over western Wisconsin.