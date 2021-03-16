Muir no more: Wisconsin Sierra Club chapter drops founder's name as inclusivity measure

The Wisconsin chapter of the Sierra Club is no longer named for the environmental group’s founder, John Muir.

The group announced Tuesday that it is now known simply as “the Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter” in an effort to reflect a broadened scope and more diverse base.

“We recognize how important it is to be inclusive and respect all voices, and we welcome everyone to the table as we work to limit the dire effects of climate change,” chapter chair Laura Lane, said in a statement.

According to the group, the name change was approved by 83% of members who voted in the chapter’s annual election.

Last year Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune published an essay saying it was time for the group to confront its racist origins, including icons like Muir.

