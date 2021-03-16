Muir no more: Wisconsin Sierra Club chapter drops founder's name as inclusivity measure

The Wisconsin chapter of the Sierra Club is no longer named for the environmental group’s founder, John Muir.
The group announced Tuesday that it is now known simply as “the Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter” in an effort to reflect a broadened scope and more diverse base.
“We recognize how important it is to be inclusive and respect all voices, and we welcome everyone to the table as we work to limit the dire effects of climate change,” chapter chair Laura Lane, said in a statement.
According to the group, the name change was approved by 83% of members who voted in the chapter’s annual election.
In an essay posted to the group’s website Wednesday, executive director Michael Brune said it’s time to recognize the harms the 128-year-old organization has and continues to cause for Indigenous, Black and other people of color.
Last year Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune published an essay saying it was time for the group to confront its racist origins, including icons like Muir.
Known as “the father of our national parks,” Muir helped establish the conservation movement and shaped the way generations of people viewed the natural world. But he also disparaged Black and Native American people and kept company with white supremacists, including early Sierra Club board members who advocated forced sterilization of non-white and disabled people.
Born in Scotland, Muir immigrated to the United States in 1849 with his family, who lived on a farm near Portage. He studied at the University of Wisconsin but left after three years and eventually settled in California.
Muir founded the Sierra Club in 1892 and served as president until his death in 1914.
As with many of his generation, Muir promoted the idea of “sacred spaces” devoid of the indigenous people who had previously inhabited them, said Paul Robbins, dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW-Madison.
“From initially equating an environment with unspoiled nature, we now see all environments as relevant, including those that are built,” Lane said.
Elizabeth Ward, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter, said the new name better represents the diversity of volunteers and community members that Sierra Club works with but not a change in mission.
“Our commitment to ensuring access to clean drinking water, public lands, and a safe environment will never change,” Ward said. “We have a new name, but the same dedication.”