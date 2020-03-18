Minnesota Supreme Court to hear case over environmental review of Superior gas plant

The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case regarding environmental review of a proposed $700 million natural gas plant in Superior that would be jointly owned by Dairyland Power Cooperative and a Minnesota utility.

The high court on Tuesday granted Minnesota Power’s petition to review an appeals court decision striking down regulatory approval for the utility to create a Wisconsin subsidiary in order to build the Nemadji Trail Energy Center.

The appeals court ruled that the Public Utilities Commission could not approve the agreement, which will require Minnesota Power’s ratepayers to fund construction, without first studying the environmental impacts of the 625-megawatt plant.

The PUC voted not conduct an environmental review, saying that would be up to Wisconsin.

The court also granted requests from outside groups -- including Dairyland Power, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, and the Wisconsin Utilities Association -- to file briefs in support of Minnesota Power.

Two Minnesoa law professors will be allowed to make arguments in support of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, the Sierra Club and the Union of Concerned Scientists, who initially challenged the PUC’s approval.