MGE proposes $15M solar farm to serve city, school needs

With the Hermsdorf project, the city will have met almost 3/4 of its electricity needs with renewable energy, said sustainability coordinator Stacie Reece.

The city has set a goal of meeting all its electricity needs with renewable energy by the end of this decade, while the school district plans to get there by 2040.

"Projects like these are critical to achieving that goal," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

"We cannot do this alone, and we thank the City of Madison and MGE for their partnership, and for the opportunity to come together to work collaboratively in achieving a common goal, to mitigate climate change and ensure a healthier environment for our students and community," said Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.

If approved, construction would begin in April and the plant would begin generating electricity by the end of 2021.

The project would be the utility’s fourth solar farm built as part of the dedicated renewable energy program.