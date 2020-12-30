MGE proposes $15M solar farm to serve city, school needs

Madison Gas and Electric is seeking to build a $15.3 million solar farm to provide renewable energy to local city and school buildings.
The utility filed an application with the Public Service Commission Wednesday for the 8-megawatt plant to be built on about 53 acres owned by Hermsdorf Farms north of the Dane County landfill.
The site is about ½ mile northwest of a 16.5-megawatt solar farm that Alliant Energy has proposed to build on county land as part of a deal to offset the county’s electricity use.
According to the application the land was annexed Monday by the city of Madison from the town of Blooming Grove, though MGE previously received a conditional use permit from the county.
Energy from the project would be sold exclusively to the Madison Metropolitan School District and the City of Madison under MGE’s renewable energy rider, which ensures the project costs aren’t passed on to other ratepayers.
According to the application, the school district will purchase 37.5% of the output, with the city taking the balance, which the city estimates will supply almost ⅕ of its total energy needs.
With the Hermsdorf project, the city will have met almost 3/4 of its electricity needs with renewable energy, said sustainability coordinator Stacie Reece.
The city has set a goal of meeting all its electricity needs with renewable energy by the end of this decade, while the school district plans to get there by 2040.
"Projects like these are critical to achieving that goal," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
"We cannot do this alone, and we thank the City of Madison and MGE for their partnership, and for the opportunity to come together to work collaboratively in achieving a common goal, to mitigate climate change and ensure a healthier environment for our students and community," said Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
If approved, construction would begin in April and the plant would begin generating electricity by the end of 2021.
The project would be the utility’s fourth solar farm built as part of the dedicated renewable energy program.
MGE this year completed a 5-megawatt solar plant at the Middleton airport to supply the city of Middleton and Middleton Cross Plains School District and a 9-megawatt plant at the Madison airport, which serves Dane County operations. Construction is underway on a 20-megawatt plant in Fitchburg that will provide power to local businesses, the city of Fitchburg and some state properties.
MGE also owns a 50-megawatt share of a solar farm completed this fall in Manitowoc County and a 100-megawatt share of one under construction in Iowa County.
Those solar plants combined would represent about ¼ of MGE’s current generation capacity, more than 40% of which is met with coal-fired generation. MGE has committed to carbon-neutral generation by 2050.