MGE gives musical names to four peregrine falcon chicks

Honoring the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's return to Capitol Square, MGE named the four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched at its Blount Station, from left,  Maestro, Presto, Sonata and Harmony.

 MADISON GAS AND ELECTRIC

Madison Gas and Electric has named the four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched in a nesting box on top of the company's Blount Generating Station in May, according to an MGE statement.

In honor of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's return to Capitol Square after a two-year absence, MGE gave the four birds orchestrally inspired names. Concerts on the Square did not occur on Capitol Square from 2020 to 2021, instead taking place at Breese Stevens Field in modified, pandemic-conscious forms. The WCO counts MGE as a business supporter.  

Harmony, a female, received her name for the effect of combining pitches. Sonata, a female, is named for a composition for solo piano or other instruments. Maestro, a female, is named in honor of a title earned by distinguished artists. And Presto, a male, takes his name from a fast tempo that means "quickly" in Italian.

Among the fastest species of birds, peregrine falcons are present but uncommon on six continents. According to the statement, pesticide use in the 1960s led the birds to be declared extinct in Wisconsin, but they were reintroduced in the 1980s and have since made a slow return.

Wisconsin peregrine falcon expert Greg Septon banded the chicks at the station on Monday afternoon, allowing them to be tracked throughout their lifetimes.

MGE peregrine falcon chicks (copy)

Last year's chicks, Willy, Jenifer and Brearly were named for streets on the Near East Side. 

MGE installed the nesting box in 1999 atop the station, where 53 falcon chicks have hatched since 2009, when birds began nesting at the plant. This group of chicks marks the eighth year that Trudy, the female falcon, returned to the power plant with her mate, Melvin. MGE named last year's chicks for Near East Side streets.

The chicks will eventually learn to fly and leave the nesting box — though for now, they remain visible on a livestream

