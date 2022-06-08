MGE gives musical names to 4 peregrine falcon chicks

Madison Gas and Electric has named the four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched in a nesting box on top of the company’s Blount Generating Station in May, according to an MGE statement.

In honor of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s return to Capitol Square after a two-year absence, MGE gave the four birds orchestrally inspired names. Concerts on the Square did not occur on Capitol Square in 2020 or 2021, instead taking place at Breese Stevens Field in modified, pandemic-conscious forms. MGE is a business supporter of the WCO.

Harmony, a female, received her name for the effect of combining pitches, the company said. Sonata, a female, is named for a composition for solo piano or other instruments. Maestro, a female, is named in honor of a title earned by distinguished artists. And Presto, a male, takes his name from a fast tempo that means “quickly” in Italian.

Among the fastest species of birds, peregrine falcons are present but uncommon on six continents. Pesticide use in the 1960s led to the birds being declared extinct in Wisconsin, but they were reintroduced in the 1980s and have since made a slow return.

Wisconsin peregrine falcon expert Greg Septon banded the chicks at the station Monday, allowing them to be tracked throughout their lifetimes.

MGE installed the nesting box in 1999 atop the station, where 53 falcon chicks have hatched since 2009, when birds began nesting at the plant. This group of chicks marks the eighth year that Trudy, the female falcon, returned to the power plant with her mate, Melvin. MGE named last year’s chicks for Near East Side streets.

The chicks will eventually learn to fly and leave the nesting box — though for now, they remain visible on a livestream at go.madison.com/falcons.

