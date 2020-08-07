MGE expands community solar program with $9M Middleton airport project

How it works

Participants in MGE’s Shared Solar program pay an up-front fee of $47.25 per share (equivalent to 325 kilowatt-hours per year) and agree to pay 10.9 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity from the solar panels.

Subscriptions are limited to half the annual use, so a residential customer using 6,500 kilowatt-hours per year could buy 10 shares for $472.50. MGE estimates that would add about $36 per year to the bill based on current residential rates.