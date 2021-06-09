MGE completes Fitchburg solar farm; 20MW project powering local businesses, governments

Madison Gas and Electric has completed work on Dane County’s largest solar farm to date, which will provide clean energy to local governments and businesses.

MGE President Jeff Keebler said $31.7 million O’Brien Solar Fields in Fitchburg demonstrates that the utility can work with customers to reduce carbon emissions in a cost-effective way.

MGE has contracts with the state of Wisconsin, UW-Madison, the city of Fitchburg and local businesses Placon Corp., Promega Corp., Tribe 9 Foods and the Willy Street Co-op to buy the project’s energy output.

While each contract is unique, customers will pay initial rates of about 6 to 7 cents per kilowatt hour for solar energy, with some variability, and will receive renewable energy credits for their share of the generation.

MGE projects revenue from the contracts will cover the cost of the project over 30 years while generating a 10.3% return on equity.

Company and local leaders say the project is helping them meet

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson said the project will allow the city to meet 40% of its operational needs with renewable energy, surpassing the goal of 25% by 2025.