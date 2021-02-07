Memories of the landscape: Platteville scientists read centuries of history in tree rings

The scientists also looked for historic buildings where they could sample timbers from trees that were cut in the mid-1800s. By matching patterns in the rings with those from living trees, they could figure out when that wood was cut.

Altogether they sampled 420 living trees, 15 stumps and 17 beams with rings dating as far back as 1631.

Wet times

What they found was a series of droughts in the 1700s and late 1800s far more intense than anything experienced in the era of modern weather records.

Larson said the data support models from the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts, which show Wisconsin has become significantly wetter over the past half-century and is likely to become more so as artificial warming continues.

“People of Wisconsin today have lived in unusually wet times,” Larson said. “We see climate change playing out in the rings of these oak trees.”

But Larson said the oaks also tell a cautionary tale for farmers and others who benefit from the current climate regime.