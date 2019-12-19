Mandela Barnes says Wisconsin can be global leader on climate action

“I’m looking to make sure we’re bringing together diverse voices from all across the state of Wisconsin -- different backgrounds, different regions of the state,” Barnes said. “We want to make sure people are part of the conversation.”

The task force also includes four members of the Legislature and designees of the governor’s natural resources, agriculture and labor secretaries.

Its mission includes assessing scientific research to evaluate the impacts on the state’s citizens and environment; reviewing actions taken by local governments; working with businesses and the UW and technical college systems to develop strategies for “climate smart” research, design and manufacturing; and making recommendations on the best ways to address climate change and create a clean-energy economy.

Thursday’s meeting at the American Family Insurance headquarters, consisted primarily of orientation and brainstorming sessions.

Barnes said the group will meet periodically over the coming months with the goal of delivering policy recommendations by Aug. 31.

It will be assisted by staff from the governor’s newly-created Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy. Barnes said he hopes to announce that office’s leader by the end of the year.