Madison's Cherokee Country Club eyes PGA branding, seeks to fill wetlands for overhaul

“I think there’s a huge economic benefit,” Sweeney said. “This has the potential to be the premier course in Dane County. This is going to be a gem that people are going to want to live by and be members of.”

According to the application, the proposed renovations entail filling about 5.5 acres of wetlands plus 1.3 acres of waterways. Conversion of existing uplands would result in a net loss of 2.3 acres of wetlands, which Cherokee would mitigate by paying to create new wetlands elsewhere.

The proposal entails dredging some of the existing ponds and removing a layer of peat to access sand deposits that run up to 40 feet deep. Sand and silt would be used to fill wetlands and provide better turf, while the peat, partially decayed organic matter, would be used in the creation of new wetlands within the course.

Jan Axelson, president of the Friends of Cherokee Marsh, which surrounds the golf course, said she wants more information about the impact on water quality and how the work would affect the peat.

“You don’t just remove a layer of peat and put it back,” she said. “It’s quite fragile in that sense.”