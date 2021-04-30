Madison water utility says Well 15 PFAS treatment cost as little as $136,000 per year

The Madison Water Utility says it can effectively remove toxic “forever chemicals” from a contaminated East Side well for as little as $136,000 per year, though the utility is continuing to evaluate its options.

That's significantly less than the cost of other filtration technology evaluated.

The utility commissioned Madison-based consultant TRC Environmental to evaluate treatment options for Well 15 on East Washington Avenue, which was shut down in 2019 after tests showed elevated levels of PFAS, likely the result of groundwater contamination from the nearby airport.

The report studied two filtration technologies, granular activated carbon and ion exchange resin, and concluded the carbon filtration would be most cost effective. Estimated operating costs for the systems ranged from $48,000 to $733,000 per year depending on the level of contamination and desired outcomes.

