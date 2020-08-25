Madison water utility postpones change to fluoridation policy; board to await federal study of health impacts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Water Utility will continue adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water -- for now.

The utility board voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone a review of the practice that was started in 1948 as a way to prevent tooth decay until the completion of a U.S. Health and Human Services review.

The board will wait until its own technical advisory committee makes a recommendation based on a final draft of the National Toxicology Program’s forthcoming report on the neurological effects of fluoride.

That report is expected to be released sometime next year. Meanwhile the utility will maintain the current level of 0.7 parts per million.

“We would be well served by waiting for such an august group … to weigh in,” said board member Lauren Cnar. “I would hate to make a premature decision and have our community suffer consequences from it.”

Tuesday’s vote came after a four-hour online meeting where scores of people from across North America weighed in on the pros and cons of fluoridation and the growing body of research. The board also received dozens of written comments from individuals and organizations in Madison and elsewhere.