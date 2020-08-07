Madison water utility finds PFAS in every well; levels below proposed state heath guidelines

The utility did not test Well 15 on the East Side, which was taken out of service last year. That well had a combined PFOS and PFOA concentration of 12 ppt last year, according to the utility’s 2019 water quality report, which said water met federal standards.

Grande said samples would be taken this fall when the well is restarted as part of a $50,000 study to determine what it will cost to remove the PFAS, which the utility believes originated from the Wisconsin National Guard’s Truax Field.

The Madison Water Utility said it has spent $30,000 on PFAS testing since 2019, after community groups brought attention to the issue.

Grande said Madison is fortunate to have relatively low levels of PFAS and that the utility will continue testing, which is expected to cost about $10,000 to $12,000 a year, in order to know if levels are changing and to have data available as more is learned about the health effects of the various chemicals.

“We’re going to keep testing and monitoring every well in the city using the best technology available, because this issue isn’t going away,” Grande said. “These chemicals are still being manufactured and used in countless consumer products.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.