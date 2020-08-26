Madison water utility delays decision on fluoridation; board to await study of health impacts

“There’s no savings on my part when we’re talking about fluoride,” Smith said. “I want to take myself off something that is making me sick, and that is fluoride.”

Many opponents cited studies linking elevated fluoride exposure to lower intelligence in children, particularly those exposed in the womb and as infants. However, there is disagreement on what constitutes a safe level of fluoride.

Among them is a 2019 study published in JAMA Pediatrics in which researchers found that 3- and 4-year-old boys whose mothers were exposed to higher levels of fluoride during pregnancy had IQ scores 4 to 5 points lower than those whose mothers did not drink fluoridated water. Girls exposed to higher fluoride levels had slightly higher IQs, though not enough to be statistically significant.

Public Health Madison and Dane County recommended maintaining the 0.7 ppm fluoride level in light of health disparities. Health department environmental epidemiologist Jeffrey Lafferty said the recent IQ studies did not account for other factors that can affect IQ scores.